Kareena Kapoor Khan

Yay! Diwali is here. It is Dhanteras today and on this occasion purchasing precious metals and stones is deemed lucky. Diwali is a festival where one wants to dress up well and look the best. On this occasion, many of us take inspiration from Bollywood divas to dress up. Today, on Dhanteras let us take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to buy some beautiful jewellery. First, we began with our dearest bebo. Kareena Kapoor Khan is fond of jewellery. In this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan's layered polki necklace has a modern and sophisticated touch to it and can be worn on any occasion.