Dhanteras 2022: Expensive things owned by these celebs

Dhanteras also known as Dhanatrayodashi marks the first day of Diwali. The auspicious day will be celebrated on October 23 and this special day, people around the country buy precious metals. Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who have the most expensive things. From Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif; check the most expensive things owned by Bollywood stars.