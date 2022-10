Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Popular television actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen grabbed a lot of attention with their separation news. Earlier, the two decided to get divorced but later changed their decision for their daughter Zianna. They decided to give another chance to their marriage and are living happily now.