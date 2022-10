Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to give their marriage a second chance

South star Dhanush and Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of togetherness. The news left many shattered. However, a recent piece of information has brought some relief to their fans. Many reports suggest that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have decided to call off their divorce and give their marriage a second chance. Though there is no confirmation over the same, fans are hoping that it turns out to be true. On that note, here's looking at other celebrity couples who sailed through tough times but did not give up on their marriage.