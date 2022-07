Dhanush called auto driver

Trolls can leave a mental scar on a person. One cannot imagine what celebrities go through since they are subjected to trolls very often. South star Dhanush recently opened up on how he was trolled and body-shamed by his own crew mates. In an old interview from 2015, he revealed that he was made fun of and laughed at by his own crew mates. He was quoted saying, 'While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me. They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on. I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me.' Here's looking at other stars who have been subjected to mean comments.