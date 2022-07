Bollywood taking Desi to Hollywood red carpet

Bollywood celebrities have been winning hearts on a global scale with their talent, films and appearances at various film festivals. And often times our Desi celebs have taken the Desi-ness with them to Hollywood and flaunted our culture. Just recently Dhanush wore a Veshti at the Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man. So, here's a dekko at the list of celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more, who took the 'Desi' with them to Hollywood and the red carpets.