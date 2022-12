Dharam Patnii: Fahmaan Khan takes over trends

Fahmaan Khan has been trending all over for Dharam Patnii. The new BTS shows that Ravi Randhawa (Fahmaan Khan) will be consoling Pratiksha Parekh (Kritika Singh Yadav) in the coming days. The clips from the proposal episode are going viral on social media. We can see that Fahmaan Khan is looking dapper in his tuxedo. He is doing full justice to the joyful vibe of the character.