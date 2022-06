Dheeraj Dhoopar in Sherdil Shergill

Dheeraj Dhoopar has won over fans as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. The handsome actor is now seen as the lead on the show Sherdil Shergill. He is playing a Punjabi character. Dheeraj Dhoopar is shooting in Shimla along with Surbhi Chandna. The first look of the actor has won over the audience. He is going to play a Punjabi munda in two back-to-back shows. Here is a look at other hunks who were loved in their Punjabi avatars.