Shakti Arora from Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi

The actor has been in the TV industry from 2006 but it was the role of Ranveer Waghela in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi that established him as the perfect male lead. The passionate love story of Ranveer and Ishaani (Radhika Madan) made fans go aww. He won a number of awards for the same.