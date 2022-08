Image credit: Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora share pics of their newborn son

On 10th August 2022, Kundali Bhayga fame actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his actress wife Vinny Arora welcomed their first child together. Dheeraj and Vinny are parents to a baby boy. On 10th August, Dheeraj and Vinny took to their social media handle and dropped an announcement picture and it's as cute as the duo. And now, both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have shared the FIRST pictures of their newborn son. And it's the cutest thing on the internet today!