Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops again

We are back with the list of most popular and most-liked Hindi TV serials. Released by Ormax Media, the list includes TV shows that made a mark in the last week such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more. So, without further ado, let’s have a dekko at the TOP 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows. First up, yet again is the ensemble cast sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Mayur Vakani returned to the TV show as Sundar. Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Tanuj Mahashabde, Amit Bhat and more celebs starrer TMKOC is grabbed the first spot again.