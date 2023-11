Abhishek Bachchan expressed his grief over Sanjay Gadhvi's death on social media

The actor, who is still known for his role in Dhoom, expressed his grief over the death of the filmmaker on social media and claimed to be close to the filmmaker. But he went missing from his last rites. I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I'm shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother.