Dhurandhar The Revenge to Cocktail 2: Top 5 Bollywood films that RULED box office in first half of 2026

Cocktail 2, ₹116.76 Cr

Released on june 19, the film is still running in theatres, Kunal and Diya want to avoid marriage, but things get complicated when Diya asks her friend Ally to test Kunal’s loyalty on a trip to Sicily, only for Ally to actually fall for him. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, .currently sitting at ₹116.76 Cr and still moving forward at a good pace despite heavy competition, it was the top rom-com of the half-year. Book your tickets now, if you haven't already.