Dia Mirza

Getting pregnant before marriage might be a big issue earlier, but today slowly and steadily things are changing. Today not may create hype if a girl is pregnant before marriage. While the world is changing. Let's take a look at the 10 Bollywood actresses to got pregnant before their wedding .Śome faced the brunt while some were appreciated for their courage. Well, love is love. Dia Mirza Día Mirza soon announced her pregnancy after her second marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi and she was even trolled for the same. She even issued a statement clarifying after being criticised for hiding her pregnancy news before marriage, We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.