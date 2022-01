Meet Dia Mirza's son Avyaan

Dia Mirza is right now enjoying the best phase of her life and that is motherhood. The actress announced her pregnancy soon after getting married to Vaibhav Rekhi in the most surreal way. She has been sharing glimpses of her baby boy Avyaan. And today she showed the first full picture of her beloved son who loves playing peekaboo like every little kid. The actress shared the video of Avyaan on her Instagram story and shared the baby song Peekaboo. The little munchkin is just so adorable and he is as cute as his mom. One cannot get over his cute chubby cheeks.