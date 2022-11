Fawad Khan

The actor across the border has type 1 diabetes which he had discovered by accident. He was 17 when he used to often smoke and go swimming. Once he was standing against raw concrete pipes, he got cut and jumped into the water. His wound did not heal and it had developed into an injection and lost 10 kg. The actor wears a pump which calculates the number of calories in his food and the units of insulin needed. The actor also became a vegetarian.