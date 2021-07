Virushka’s candid moments

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now in England for the tour. The actress accompanied him along with their baby girl, Vamika. As of now, the team is training in Durham. The county is quite a beautiful spot for tourists. The couple decided to take a walk in the old town. Anushka Sharma has shared some pics with a caption, “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! Photo taken by another fan - @cloverwootton.” Take a look at the pics…