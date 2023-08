Sunny Deol snapped outside Dimple Kapadia's residence

Sunny Deol is enjoying the success of his recently released movie Gadar 2. The actor has been promoting his films everywhere and also attending events. He was recently spotted outside Dimple Kapadia's residence in Juhu. Yes, you read right. At the same time, Amrita Singh was also snapped outside Dimple's residence. Did they leave for a movie night or are they working on a project together? Viral pictures spark speculations. Sunny and Dimple were rumoured to be dating once.