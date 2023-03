Suhana Khan steals the thunder at Alanna Panday and Ivory McCary's wedding festivities.

Just look at this beautiful doll, say Suhana Khan fans, as she makes her way out from the wedding festivities of her buddy Ananya Panday's cousins, and she clearly was the star of the night. Also Read - Suhana Khan makes a delightful appearance at the airport; netizens can't get over her look and skin tone [Watch video]