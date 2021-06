Image credit: Instagram/Anagha Bhosale

Anupamaa's Nandini is a boxer?

Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale who plays Nandini in the show has been loved for her performance. She is also quite active on social media and keeps sharing a pretty pictures. Her beautiful and elegant looks from the show and her chemistry with Paras Kalnawat makes us fall in love with her. However, she has now left us all surprised with her never seen before avatar. Yes, not many knew that Anagha Bhosale is a boxer.