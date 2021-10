4 / 6

Image credit: Google.com

Half Girlfriend

Yes, before Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon was approached for the Arjun Kapoor starrer. In fact, in 2015 Kriti had said in an interview, I don't think I can talk about that. I have met Mohit and it's a script that I really liked. I have also launched the book and I have read it a year ago but there are other things that need to be figured out. She added, There is nothing locked right now so I feel it's not right for me to talk about it.