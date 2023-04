Image credit: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Who says it is all easy to dress up and act? It is not! Ask these beautiful ladies who donned the heaviest lehengas and yet performed really well in films without any complaints. The latest one is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a recent video shared on social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed the top 5 facts about her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. One of them was about the weight of the outfit that she wore in the film. She shared that she had to wear a 30 kg lehenga and whenever she used to spin, the weight of lehenga used to take her out of the frame.