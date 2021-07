Image credit: Instagram

Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been winning hearts since 2008. The show is the longest running on television and the second Hindi GEC to have completed 3000 episodes. The show has a crazy fan following and there is no one who does not remember the famous dialogues of the show. The actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have always nailed it with their performance and hence we get to see some kickass episodes. However, these actors have made their debut in the industry with shows where we have not noticed them. They had a very different start of their acting career. Here is the list of the small screen debuts of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors. And we begin with Dilip Joshi. The veteran actor made his debut with Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh in 1994. However he gained popularity after his show Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. He has also worked in Bollywood before playing Jethalal.