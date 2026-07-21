Diljit Dosanjh, Vir Das, to Prakash Raj: Stars who publicly BACKED the CJP students' movement

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh became one of the latest celebrities to support the movement. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor-singer said that the way students were allegedly treated during the protest was very wrong. In his note, Diljit requested authorities to listen to the students and added that he expected to once again be labelled anti-national for speaking up. He also recalled facing backlash and legal troubles after supporting the farmers' protest, ending his message by saying that God is watching everything.