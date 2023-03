Image credit: Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's candid pics from Dior Event

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to set some major relationship goals for all. For years now, they have been a power couple who are loved and admired by the most. Last evening, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the Dior event they looked fabulous as always. The actress looked pretty in a bright yellow dress while the cricketer looked all dapper in his suit. Now, Anushka has shared some candid pictures from the event and we bet, you will fall in love with their love. For starters, we love how they are always holding hands when at events.