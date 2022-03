Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar splurge on a Mercedes SUV

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar has brought home a brand new Mercedes GLS SUV. The price of the vehicle is Rs 1.14 crore. The actress and husband Shoaib Ibrahim took delivery yesterday. He is already the owner of a Ducati motorbike. Dipika Kakar is already the owner of a royal blue BMW that she bought last year. It is the BMW 6 series with a GT variant. After marriage, they bought a BMW X4. The couple have a distinct love for automobiles. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have also turned producers with their first venture being a music video.