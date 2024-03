Dipika Kakar Ibrahim exudes sheer elegance and allure in a stunning gown

Before marrying Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar had a very different style statement. She used to experiment a lot with her fashion choices. The above picture of her in a stunning gown proves that the actress can effortlessly ace any western look. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim hits back at trolls attacking his son Ruhaan when he was just born; says 'Those people showed their mentality'