Disha Parmar confirms return to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Disha Parmar who quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 a couple of months ago is going to return to it as the makers are planning for a third season. The actress will play a different role but will still be named Priya. The actress tells Etimes that the role is different and sounded good and hence she decided to come back. Disha Parmar shares Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is gonna be a finite show. Nakuul Mehta was also reportedly coming back on the show. There is no confirmation, however. Here's looking at more such TV celebs who came back to their popular TV shows.