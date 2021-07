Image credit: Instagram

Disha accepts Rahul's proposal

When Disha entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul was naturally surprised and ecstatic. In sync with February 14 hues, Disha wore a red sari, and her hair gently fell over her shoulders. Rahul got to meet her from the other side of a glass wall, due to the pandemic and safety protocol. Then, Rahul went down on his knees and proposed marriage. Disha said yes, literally putting up the writing on the wall. She showed a huge placard that read, Yes, I will marry you. At one point, Rahul got emotional when Disha told him, This is such a good occasion for me to be here. She was referring to Valentine's Day. Both said I love you to each other and sealed the bond with a kiss, though with the glass divider in between.