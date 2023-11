Emotional parents!

Disha Parmar was seen getting emotional as she spoke about the feeling of being a mother. She called her daughter the most beautiful girl and expressed how she can't wait for her daughter to call her mumma and Rahul papa. Rahul was also seen getting emotional as Disha spoke.