Disha Parmar has posted pics of Makar Sankranti with Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar is very busy with the shoot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. This is why she has posted pics of her first Makar Sankranti with Rahul Vaidya so late. It is a tradition to celebrate a bride’s first Makar Sankranti with great pomp. We can see that the house was decked up for the occasion. There was a special photo session for the same. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July 2021. The couple are loved as #DisHul amongst fans. They are wearing black in the pics as it is a Maharashtrian tradition. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s love story has been a hit with fans since Bigg Boss 14.