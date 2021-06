Image credit: Instagram/Disha Parmar

Hottie

Disha Parmar rose to fame with her performance as Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai. She was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta in the show. Post that we did see her in a few shows but recently she was in news for her closeness with Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya. Rahul had proposed her on national television and very soon they will get married. Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but will soon be returning and the excitement of his return is clearly visible on Disha’s face. She shared a few pictures on Instagram and she is slooking so hot.