Disha Patani and other Bollywood actresses comfortable with bold and intimate scenes

Disha Patani recently stated at a press conference for Ek Villain Returns how she felt supremely comfortable shooting for intimate scenes with John Abraham in the film because a.) That’s just how she is and b.) Costar John Abraham and Director Mohit Suri out her so much at ease. She isn’t the first Bollywood actress to openly confess to being comfortable doing bold and intimate scenes. Check out the others below: