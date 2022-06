Image credit: Instagram

Disha Patani Birthday

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has been a part of successful films like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, and more. She has many interesting projects like Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, KTina, and Project K lined up. But, today, on her 30th birthday, let’s look at the list of BIG films that the actress had rejected in the past.