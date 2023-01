Disha Patani has become even hotter after her separation with Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani has become even hotter after her separation with Tiger Shroff says netizens. Disha and Tiger were in a relationship for quite a time now and the couple’s breakup was a shocker to their shippers. But they have swiftly moved. Also Read - A man shows Disha Patani's bodysuit picture to his grandmother as potential bride; her reaction over actress' 'poshaak' is EPIC [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]