Disha Patani stuns in a black dress; fans agree with Krishna Shroff’s Penelope Cruz comparison

Disha Patani has a signature style, which she aces every time. The actress has posted pics in a black dress with a long slit. She has teamed it with a silver hand bag and black heels. The makeup was in a retro style with bold red lips and a glam bob. Krishna Shroff compared her to Penelope Cruz and fans also agreed with her. Disha Patani will be seen on Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.