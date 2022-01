Bollywood actresses’ latest bikini pics

Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani are turning up the heat and how. It may be winter, the winds might be chilly throughout the country even in climes where they usually aren’t so and people might be rummaging through the back of their cupboards for those wools, but our Bollywood divas have other things on their mind like how to sizzle the bikini look Of course, being at beachside destinations in sultrier locales helps, but the effect of their sex appeal in those bikinis has raised temperatures back home even during winter. Check out their latest bikini pics below: