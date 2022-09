Bollywood actresses set the temperatures soaring with their hotness in bodycon dresses

'Have it, flaunt it' is one of the most famous Bollywood mantras that is used by actors. B-town divas inspire everyone with their fashion game and slay in style. From Disha Patani, Malaika Arora to Jacqueline Fernandez; here is a list of Bollywood actresses who set the temperatures soaring with their hotness in bodycon dresses.