Disha Patani on being trolled

Disha Patani is often body shamed and slammed for her posts on her social media had reacted about the same. In an interaction she had said, I don’t share much about my personal life anyway [on social media]. It’s only pictures or videos during a film’s promotion. As far as comments are concerned, I used to [read] in between, but then these guys [trolls], they really write bad stuff and nonsense, especially for girls... I don’t read them anymore.