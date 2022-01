Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood actresses with the fittest butts

If you're in the showbiz, you need to be at your fittest best. And these Bollywood actresses such as Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and others have proved that you need to spend good time in the gym to work on your bodies in order to maintain and be in shape all the time. Take a look.