Disha Patani's workfront

The actress will next seen in Yodha by Dharma Productions and as of now is also shooting for her first South project named Suriya 42. She will also be seen in the science fiction thriller named Project K that has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.