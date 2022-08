Bollywood actresses comfortable with bold and intimate scenes

Bollywood celebs amaze everyone with their acting chops and also win hearts with their on-screen characters. Bollywood celebs even perform bold and intimate scenes in films with much ease. Several B-town actresses have openly confessed to being comfortable doing bold and intimate scenes. From Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Rekha and more Bollywood actresses who openly confessed feeling comfortable with bold and intimate scenes in the films.