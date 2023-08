Bollywood hotties who have steal-worthy swimsuits

Bollywood actresses love to flaunt their curves in swimsuits and bikinis. They set social media on fire with their pictures by the pool or the sea. Be it Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Janhvi Kapoor, here are the Bollywood divas who sizzle and confidently show off their curves in sultry swimwear. Take a look.