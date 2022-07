Govinda

Govinda was in awe of Neelam and reportedly he wanted to marry her as he was crazy for her. However that never happened. In one of his interviews reportedly Govinda had said that they were different individuals and Neelam realised that, She wanted an intelligent, well-to-do, good-looking man as a husband. And I was anything but that. She belonged to the upper strata and I was a dehati, coming from a lower-middle-class family. We were poles apart in every way. We probably would never have been successful as a married couple. And maybe, Neelam realised that.