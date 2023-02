Disha Patani was accused of wearing clothes from the discounted rack

Disha Patani pulled off a neon green plunging neckline full-sleeve crop top which she paired with a thigh-high slit skirt. Netizens trolled her for her looks as well as for her choice of outfits. They even compared her styling with Urfi Javed.