Divya Agarwal drops a bomb photoshoot on Christmas 2022

Divya Agarwal has turned up the heat on X'Mas 2022. The actress posed in a metallic backless bikini top with green shorts. Knee high velvet boots completed her look. Divya Agarwal looked like the Sexiest Santa in town. This year, she has turned 30. Pavitra Punia and other friends sent her heart emojis. The shoot is done by her fave, Amit Khanna. Take a look at the pics here...