Divya Agarwal is too hot to handle

Divya Agarwal has done a stunning photoshoot at the Rajasthali Resort located in the Aravalli Ranges. The pics are clicked by Amit Khanna. She is wearing a saree by Pallavi Jaipur. With some statement jewellery and Indian bridal makeup, she looks stunning. Divya Agarwal got praised for her acting in the music video, Bechari with Karan Kundrra. She has also been in the news after her split with Varun Sood. Take a look at these gorgeous pics…