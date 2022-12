Image credit: Instagram/ Divya Agarwal

INSIDE Divya Agarwal's birthday bash: Celebs make it a starry affair

Divya Agarwal celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago. She threw a lavish birthday party which was attended by friends of the Bigg Boss OTT winner. Divya was proposed to by Arjun Padgaonkar on her birthday and it became quite a huge thing in the entertainment news. Divya was in a relationship with Varun Sood and she broke up with him a couple of months ago. Divya has been sharing pictures from her birthday bash on her Instagram handle and it was a starry affair.