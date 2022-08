Divya Agarwai is desi princess

Divya Agarwal is slaying and how. The actress has posed in a choli and lehenga in a resort in Rajasthan. The pink and silver-gold outfit looks lovely on the Cartel actress. Divya Agarwal teamed it with earrings, maang tikka and haath phool. The makeup of the actress looked dewy with kohl accentuating her doe eyes. Divya Agarwal took home the Best Actress Award for Cartel at a recent function. We are sure you will be mesmerized seeing her look.