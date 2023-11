Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

ZEE5 Global has achieved significant success this year, emerging as The Leading South Asian Streaming Service Worldwide. Hence, an event was organized to celebrate the success of it. Many big stars were present at the event to show their love and support. Reality TV star Divya Agarwal was spotted with her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar. She looked gorgeous in a black gown and Apurva looked handsome in an all black look.